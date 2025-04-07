Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A science teacher who drank half a bottle of wine before driving to school and crashing into a tree has avoided a teaching ban, despite being nearly twice the legal drink-drive limit.

John Lees, a former teacher at Brookfield Community School, was found guilty of drink-driving after the incident on January 16, 2023. He was convicted at Chesterfield Magistrates’ Court on February 6, 2023, where he pleaded guilty to “drive motor vehicle when alcohol level above limit”. He was fined and disqualified from driving for 17 months.

The incident occurred early in the morning as Lees was on his way to work. He lost control of his vehicle and collided with a tree. Police at the scene breathalysed him and recorded a reading of 61 micrograms of alcohol in 100ml of breath – the legal limit is 35.

The Teaching Regulation Agency panel found that Lees’ actions breached the Teachers’ Standards, including “upholding public trust in the profession” and “maintaining high standards of ethics and behaviour, within and outside school.”

Lees admitted he was “self-medicating with alcohol” due to work-related stress and had not shared his difficulties with colleagues or family. He told the panel he recognised the severity of his actions and admitted that “as a parent he would not be comfortable if his children were being taught by someone who taught whilst under the influence of alcohol.”

The panel said this demonstrated “insight” and accepted the incident was “a one-off event.” They also took into account that Lees had nearly 20 years of teaching experience and had since resumed teaching at a different school with no concerns raised about his performance or conduct.

In their final ruling, the panel stated: “Given that the nature and severity of the behaviour were at the less serious end of the possible spectrum and, having considered the mitigating factors that were present, the panel determined that a recommendation for a prohibition order would not be appropriate in this case.”

Marc Cavey, on behalf of the Secretary of State, agreed with the panel’s recommendation, ruling on March 24, that a prohibition order would not be imposed. Instead, the adverse findings would be published as a warning to uphold professional standards.

He added: “I have placed considerable weight on the panel’s comments concerning the extensive insight and remorse demonstrated by Mr Lees, which indicates that a repetition is unlikely. I have also noted his good history and the contribution he is currently making to the sector.”

Lees resigned in April 2023, but is now employed by a different school which was not named by the panel.