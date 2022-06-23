Hundreds of British Airways staff at Heathrow Airport have voted to go on strike during the 2022 summer holidays - at a time pupils in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are looking forward to their break

Summer has begun, the weather has finally warmed up, and for children that means the highly-anticipated summer holiday break from school is on the horizon.

The summer holiday is the longest break from school in the educational calendar and so for families it provides the perfect chance to visit different places , either in the UK or abroad, and enjoy lots of activities.

These plans might be disrupted, however, after hundreds of British Airways staff at Heathrow Airport voted to strike during the 2022 summer holidays.

Schools in each of the four nations close their doors to pupils for their annual summer break at slightly different, but similar, times.

There does tend to be a united approach for schools in each nation, although every school does have the discretion to take a number of staff training and school development days.

This is when the UK summer holidays will begin - and end - in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

When schools do re-open, the autumn 2022 term will begin, and this means pupils will have moved up a school year.

So when does the summer holiday start in each part of the UK? This is what you need to know.

When will the school holidays be in each part of the UK?

This is when the summer holidays will begin - and end - in each of the four nations.

England

There are 333 local authorities in England and some may have slightly different dates when their pupils should return to school, this might depend on teacher training days.

Generally, school children in England have six weeks off during the summer break.

This year, schools will close on Friday 22 July and will then reopen on Monday 5 September.

Dates can vary between schools though, so you look at the term calendar for your specific school, which you can find by typing your postcode into the Government website.

Scotland

In Scotland, there are 32 local councils. The holiday dates are a little different and could differ depending on city councils.

Children break for their seven-week summer holiday break in early July in Scotland.

This year, pupils will break school on Friday 1 July and return on Monday 22 August.

This is because Scottish pupils do not have an extended break for May half term.

Dates can vary between schools, so you look at the term calendar for your specific school, which you can find by typing your postcode into the My Gov.Scot website.

Wales

In Wales, there are 22 unitary authorities, which in turn are divided into electoral wards and communities.

In general, children will leave the classroom on Friday 22 July and return on Monday 5 September.

Dates can vary between schools, so you look at the term calendar for your specific school, which you can do by visiting the Welsh Government website .

Northern Ireland

In Northern Ireland, there are 11 local councils.

In similarity to Scotland, children have a longer summer break because they typically do not have a full week off in May.

Pupils then have an eight week summer break between early July and early September.

This year, their holiday will begin on Friday 1 July and end on Thursday 1 September.