School holidays in the UK depend on what region you live in and your local school authority

There’s only a few weeks left to go before Christmas, with both parents and pupils looking forward to a well-deserved break over the holiday season.

Most pupils can look forward to two weeks off in December, returning to the new academic year in January. However when your school breaks up for Christmas will depend on what region in the UK you live and your local school authority.

Parents will be relieved to know that Christmas falls on a Sunday this year, meaning the bank holiday will be substituted for Tuesday 27 December, giving many workers a long four-day weekend.

So when do schools break up for Christmas and what other holidays can they look forward to in 2023? Here’s everything you need to know.

When do schools break up for Christmas?

Schools break up across the UK at different times, depending on what region you are in and which local school authority you are under. For pupils in England and Wales, most schools will finish term on Friday 16 December, however this can vary with some councils ending term on the 21 or 22 December. To find what dates are relevant to you, you can check gov.uk for more information on school terms in your local area.

In Scotland, pupils can expect term to end on Tuesday 20 December, but dates may vary. Whilst in Northern Ireland, which is under one educational body, all schools will end for the Christmas holidays on Wednesday 21 December.

When do Children return to school in 2023?

Term dates for returning to school will vary based on regions and local councils. In England and Wales most schools will begin the new term in 2023 on Tuesday 3 January, in Scotland this is Thursday 5 January and in Northern Ireland pupils are expected back on Wednesday 4 January.

When are the Christmas bank holidays?

This year Christmas Day will fall on a Sunday, meaning that a substitute bank holiday will be on a weekday. This means that both Monday 26 December and Tuesday 27 December are classed as bank holidays, giving many workers a four-day weekend to enjoy the holiday season.

When are the school holidays in 2023?

School holiday dates in 2023 will vary depending on your region and local school authority. As well as the dates included below, it has been confirmed that an additional bank holiday will be added in 2023 for King Charles’ Coronation on Monday 8 May to celebrate the occasion, with schools expected to close.

England and Wales holiday dates 2023:

Christmas and New Year holidays – 17 December to 2 January, 2023

February half-term – 11 February to 19 February

Easter holidays – 1 April to 16 April

Summer half-term – 27 May to 4 June

Summer holidays – 22 July to 3 September

Scotland holiday dates 2023:

Christmas and New Year holidays – 21 December to 4 January 2023

February half-term – 13 February to 17 February

Easter holidays – 3 April to 14 April

May Day – 1 May

Victoria Day – 22 May

Summer holidays – 28 June to 16 August

Northern Ireland holiday dates 2023: