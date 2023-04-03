After enjoying a mid-term break in February, kids across the country will have set their sights on their next school break - the Easter school holidays.
Schools in Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland will break for their Easter holiday in April, although specific dates will vary not just from country to country, but from school to school.
This is what you need to know.
Scotland
Advertisement
Advertisement
Holiday dates will vary between schools, so you should check the dates on the term calendar for your specific school, which you can find by typing your postcode into the My Gov.Scot website.
These are some examples of the Easter school holiday dates across Scotland:
- Edinburgh: Monday 3 to Friday 14 April
- Glasgow: from 2:30pm on Friday 31 March to Monday 17 April
- Aberdeen: Monday 3 to Friday 14 April
- Dundee: Monday 3 to Friday 14 April
- Falkirk: Monday 3 to Friday 14 April
England
Holiday dates will vary between schools, so you should check the dates on the term calendar for your specific school, which you can find by typing your postcode into the Government website.
These are some examples of the Easter school holiday dates across England:
- Liverpool: Monday 3 to Friday 14 April
- Sheffield: Monday 3 to Monday 14 April
- Birmingham: Friday 31 March to Monday 17 April
- Manchester: Friday 31 March to Monday 17 April
- Leeds: Monday 3 to Friday 14 April
Wales
Advertisement
Advertisement
For the majority of schools in Wales, the Easter holidays will run from Friday 31 March to Monday 17 April.
Holiday dates can vary between schools, so you should double check the dates on the term calendar for your specific school, which you can find on the approved school term dates PDF from the Welsh Government.
Northern Ireland
According to the Northern Ireland Department of Education website, schools in Northern Ireland will close from Tuesday 28 March to Tuesday 4 April for the Easter holidays.
What bank holidays are there this year?
The bank holidays in England and Wales for the rest of 2022 goes as follows:
- Good Friday, Friday 7 April
- Easter Monday, Monday 10 April
- Early May bank holiday, Monday 1 May
- Bank holiday for the coronation of King Charles III, Monday 8 May
- Spring bank holiday, Monday 29 May
- Summer bank holiday, Monday 28 August
- Christmas Day, Monday 25 December
- Boxing Day, Tuesday 26 December
Advertisement
Advertisement
The bank holidays in Scotland for the rest of the year goes:
- Good Friday, Friday 7 April
- Early May bank holiday, Monday 1 May
- Bank holiday for the coronation of King Charles III, Monday 8 May
- Spring bank holiday, Monday 29 May
- Summer bank holiday, Monday 28 August
- St Andrew’s Day, Thursday 30 November
- Christmas Day, Monday 25 December
- Boxing Day, Tuesday 26 December
Finally, in Northern Ireland:
- Good Friday, Friday 7 April
- Easter Monday, Monday 10 April
- Early May bank holiday, Monday 1 May
- Bank holiday for the coronation of King Charles III, Monday 8 May
- Spring bank holiday, Monday 29 May
- Battle of the Boyne (Orangemen’s Day), Wednesday 12 July
- Summer bank holiday, Monday 28 August
- Christmas Day, Monday 25 December
- Boxing Day, Tuesday 26 December