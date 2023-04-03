It can be tricky trying to keep up with Easter holiday dates for schools across the UK

After enjoying a mid-term break in February, kids across the country will have set their sights on their next school break - the Easter school holidays.

Schools in Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland will break for their Easter holiday in April, although specific dates will vary not just from country to country, but from school to school.

This is what you need to know.

Scotland

Advertisement

Advertisement

Holiday dates will vary between schools, so you should check the dates on the term calendar for your specific school, which you can find by typing your postcode into the My Gov.Scot website .

The Easter holidays are the next school break kids can look forward to (Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

These are some examples of the Easter school holiday dates across Scotland:

Edinburgh : Monday 3 to Friday 14 April

: Monday 3 to Friday 14 April Glasgow : from 2:30pm on Friday 31 March to Monday 17 April

: from 2:30pm on Friday 31 March to Monday 17 April Aberdeen : Monday 3 to Friday 14 April

: Monday 3 to Friday 14 April Dundee : Monday 3 to Friday 14 April

: Monday 3 to Friday 14 April Falkirk: Monday 3 to Friday 14 April

England

Holiday dates will vary between schools, so you should check the dates on the term calendar for your specific school, which you can find by typing your postcode into the Government website .

These are some examples of the Easter school holiday dates across England:

Liverpool : Monday 3 to Friday 14 April

: Monday 3 to Friday 14 April Sheffield : Monday 3 to Monday 14 April

: Monday 3 to Monday 14 April Birmingham : Friday 31 March to Monday 17 April

: Friday 31 March to Monday 17 April Manchester : Friday 31 March to Monday 17 April

: Friday 31 March to Monday 17 April Leeds: Monday 3 to Friday 14 April

Wales

Advertisement

Advertisement

For the majority of schools in Wales, the Easter holidays will run from Friday 31 March to Monday 17 April.

Holiday dates can vary between schools, so you should double check the dates on the term calendar for your specific school, which you can find on the approved school term dates PDF from the Welsh Government .

Northern Ireland

According to the Northern Ireland Department of Education website , schools in Northern Ireland will close from Tuesday 28 March to Tuesday 4 April for the Easter holidays.

What bank holidays are there this year?

The bank holidays in England and Wales for the rest of 2022 goes as follows:

Good Friday, Friday 7 April

Easter Monday, Monday 10 April

Early May bank holiday, Monday 1 May

Bank holiday for the coronation of King Charles III, Monday 8 May

Spring bank holiday, Monday 29 May

Summer bank holiday, Monday 28 August

Christmas Day, Monday 25 December

Boxing Day, Tuesday 26 December

Advertisement

Advertisement

The bank holidays in Scotland for the rest of the year goes:



Good Friday, Friday 7 April

Early May bank holiday, Monday 1 May

Bank holiday for the coronation of King Charles III, Monday 8 May

Spring bank holiday, Monday 29 May

Summer bank holiday, Monday 28 August

St Andrew’s Day, Thursday 30 November

Christmas Day, Monday 25 December

Boxing Day, Tuesday 26 December

Finally, in Northern Ireland: