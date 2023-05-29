The 15 cheapest European cities to rent an apartment - including Budapest and Warsaw

Moving abroad doesn’t have to cost the world – here we reveal the 15 cities in Europe with the cheapest monthly rental prices.

London might have some of the most expensive rental prices in Europe but official figures show there are still dozens of cities where renters can find an apartment for a fraction of the price of a home in the capital.

Data published by Eurostat, the official statistical office of the European Union, shows rental prices for 42 major and capital cities in Europe. The rental price data looks at average monthly costs for a single bedroom apartment from London to Ljubljana, and everywhere in between. For coherency it publishes the rental prices in Euros.

Of the cities included in the data, 16 were found to have an average rent of €1,000 or more a month for a one bedroom apartment, with Geneva in Switzerland and London both having rents above €2,000 a month.

Renters looking to start a new adventure in a European city don’t need to spend a fortune to live abroad. Eurostat data shows 26 cities in Europe have an average monthly rent of €1,000 or less for a one bedroom apartment, with six having average rents of €500 or less a month.

The figures also tell us which countries have seen the greatest increase in average rental prices in the last year, with cities in Eastern Europe seeing the biggest price hikes.

Vilnius in Lithuania has seen rents surge by a third (33.9%) in the last year, with the average rent for a one bedroom apartment rising from €620 in 2021 to €830 in 2022, followed by Tallinn in Estonia, where rents have increased by 30.4% (€560 to €730) and Sarajevo in Bosnia and Herzegovina where rents have risen by 30.2% (€430 to €560).

Here we reveal the 15 cities in Europe with the cheapest monthly rental prices in 2022, according to Eurostat.

1 . Ankara, Turkey Ankara has the cheapest average monthly rent in Europe. A one bed apartment in the capital city of Turkey costs €210. Image: Adobe

2 . Skopje, North Macedonia Skopje also has similarly low monthly rents. An apartment in the capital of North Macedonia will set you back an average of €250 a month. Image: Adobe

3 . Pristina, Kosovo Pristina, the largest and capital city of Kosovo, has the third lowest monthly rents in Europe. A one bedroom apartment here costs €320 a month. Image: Adobe

4 . Podgorica, Montenegro. Like its Balkan neighbours, Podgorica in Montenegro also has low monthly rents. The data shows average monthly rents cost €370. Image: Adobe