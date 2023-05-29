For the curious.
NationalWorldTV
These are the 15 most expensive cities in Europe. Image: NationalWorld
These are the 15 most expensive cities in Europe. Image: NationalWorld

The 15 most expensive European cities to rent an apartment - including London, Paris, Berlin and Lisbon

These 15 cities have the highest rental prices in the whole of Europe – find out how London compares with the likes of Stockholm, Munich and Copenhagen.

Aimee Stanton
By Aimee Stanton
56 minutes ago

Living in London doesn’t come cheap but it’s not the only city in Europe that has staggeringly high rental fees, official data shows.

Eurostat, the official statistical office of the European Union, collects rental data for 42 major and capital cities across the continent.

Its figures, which are published in Euros for coherency, shows 16 cities had an average monthly rental cost of €1000 or more a month for a one bedroom apartment in 2022, with Geneva and London being the only two cities to have average rental fees of €2,000 or more a month.

Not all cities are as expensive, however. Ankara in Turkey was found to be the cheapest city to rent in Europe. A one bedroom apartment in Turkey’s capital costs €210 on average a month – 10 times cheaper than London and Geneva. Here's the the list of the cheapest cities to rent in Europe.

The figures also tell us which countries have seen the greatest increase in average rental prices in the last year with cities in Eastern Europe seeing the biggest price hikes.

Vilnius in Lithuania has seen rents surge by a third (33.9%) in the last year, with the average rent for a one bedroom apartment rising from €620 in 2021 to €830 in 2022, followed by Tallinn in Estonia where average rents have increased by 30.4% (€560 to €730) and Sarajevo in Bosnia and Herzegovina where rents have risen by 30.2% (€430 to €560).

For renters looking to move to a new city in Europe these ones are currently the most expensive...

With headquarters including the United Nations and the Red Cross, Geneva in Switzerland is the most expensive city in Europe to rent a one bedroom apartment. The average monthly rent for a home in this city is €2,100. Image: Adobe

1. Geneva, Switzerland

With headquarters including the United Nations and the Red Cross, Geneva in Switzerland is the most expensive city in Europe to rent a one bedroom apartment. The average monthly rent for a home in this city is €2,100. Image: Adobe

London also makes the cut for being one of Europe's most expensive cities. A one bedroom apartment in the metropolis will set you back a monthly average of €2,050. Image: Adobe

2. London, England

London also makes the cut for being one of Europe’s most expensive cities. A one bedroom apartment in the metropolis will set you back a monthly average of €2,050. Image: Adobe

Rents in Dublin, Ireland, also show to be very high. Renters here pay an average of €1,800 a month for a single apartment. Image: Adobe

3. Dublin, Ireland

Rents in Dublin, Ireland, also show to be very high. Renters here pay an average of €1,800 a month for a single apartment. Image: Adobe

Luxembourg also has similarly high rents – a one bedroom apartment here also costs €1,800 a month. Image: Adobe

4. Luxembourg city, Luxembourg

Luxembourg also has similarly high rents – a one bedroom apartment here also costs €1,800 a month. Image: Adobe

