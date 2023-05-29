The 15 most expensive European cities to rent an apartment - including London, Paris, Berlin and Lisbon
These 15 cities have the highest rental prices in the whole of Europe – find out how London compares with the likes of Stockholm, Munich and Copenhagen.
Living in London doesn’t come cheap but it’s not the only city in Europe that has staggeringly high rental fees, official data shows.
Eurostat, the official statistical office of the European Union, collects rental data for 42 major and capital cities across the continent.
Its figures, which are published in Euros for coherency, shows 16 cities had an average monthly rental cost of €1000 or more a month for a one bedroom apartment in 2022, with Geneva and London being the only two cities to have average rental fees of €2,000 or more a month.
Not all cities are as expensive, however. Ankara in Turkey was found to be the cheapest city to rent in Europe. A one bedroom apartment in Turkey’s capital costs €210 on average a month – 10 times cheaper than London and Geneva. Here's the the list of the cheapest cities to rent in Europe.
The figures also tell us which countries have seen the greatest increase in average rental prices in the last year with cities in Eastern Europe seeing the biggest price hikes.
Vilnius in Lithuania has seen rents surge by a third (33.9%) in the last year, with the average rent for a one bedroom apartment rising from €620 in 2021 to €830 in 2022, followed by Tallinn in Estonia where average rents have increased by 30.4% (€560 to €730) and Sarajevo in Bosnia and Herzegovina where rents have risen by 30.2% (€430 to €560).
Read more:
Which European countries need a visa? British travellers will need an e-visa to visit the EU from 2024