32 dogs have been found “dead from starvation” at a property in a Spanish city.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Guardia Civil, Spanish police, said on X: “32 dogs found dead from starvation on a property in #Badajoz. The property owner has been investigated for an alleged crime of animal abandonment.

“The animals died as a result of malnutrition and the complete lack of sanitation and hygiene”. The post was accompanied with horrifying images of the deceased dogs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One angry user replied: “Death penalty for this scoundrel”. Another said: “It cannot be allowed. That being cannot be put in charge of anything again. Much less a living being. I wish the same fate for that scum.”

A third added: “What a scoundrel… (to put it mildly…). May the full weight of the law fall on that wretch and may he never leave prison.”

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES.

The Guardia Civil added: “The animals had been abandoned since last June, some of them loose, others tied with chains or inside stalls. All were in deplorable sanitary conditions, lacking food and water, which led to their deaths from starvation.

“Some of them had even attempted to feed on the rotting carcasses of already deceased animals. The operation took place last week when a SEPRONA patrol found evidence that the warehouse might contain dogs in poor condition and unattended by their owners. Therefore, efforts were made to locate the responsible party and owner of the property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After conducting the inspection in the presence of their owner, a resident of the same municipality, officers found a total of 32 dog carcasses scattered throughout the facility. They were extremely thin, showed signs of neglect, and were in various states of decomposition.

“Once the incriminating evidence was collected, the owner is being investigated for animal abandonment for failing to provide basic care, resulting in the death of all the dogs. The case has been referred to the Llerena Investigative Court and the Badajoz Environmental Prosecutor's Office. For further information or confirmation, please contact the Civil Guard communications office in Badajoz at 630 728 035.”