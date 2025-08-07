Sylvanian Families is suing a TikTok creator who makes comedic videos of the children's toys in dark storylines involving drink and drugs.

The Japanese maker of the toys, Epoch Company Ltd, filed a copyright infringement case in the US saying the videos are causing "irreparable injury" to its reputation. The owner of the TikTok account, Thea Von Engelbrechten, from Ireland, filed a counternotice claiming her works were "parody".

The Sylvanian Drama account has 2.5 million followers and the videos have racked up 68 million likes. Sylvanian Drama also has accounts on Instagram, YouTube, X and Facebook.

In the short clips shared online, children’s animal dolls are dealing drugs, cheating on their partners, getting drunk and going to jail. A mother mouse relapses with ketamine, a cat consumes bleach to cope with her cheating husband and a hedgehog drinks before a driving test.

Sylvanian Families, first launched in 1985, is a range of fuzzy animal figures in the form of dogs, bears, foxes and penguins. There are the Walnut Squirrels, the Marshmallow Mice, the Flora Rabbits and the Latte Cats. They live in well-kept houses with state-of-the art kitchens and lovely gardens with extravagant tree-houses.

The toys are marketed to children as “an adorable range of distinctive animal characters with charming and beautiful homes, furniture and accessories”. But on Sylvanian Drama the animals are dressed in costumes and with fake eyelashes and appear in skits with captions like “Wanna relapse tonight”, “My marriage is falling apart” and “I drank bleach this morning”.

A date has been set for 14 August for a pre-trial conference. This is when legal teams from both sides meet to explore settlement options or prepare the case for trial. Epoch Company Ltd has not responded when approached for comments.