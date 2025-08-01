Sydney Sweeney has not issued any apology following her controversial appearance in an American Eagle advertisement, despite a viral video claiming otherwise.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many users online mistakenly linked a past Instagram Live video of Sweeney crying with the current controversy.

In the 2021 video, the actress broke down in tears after being ridiculed for her appearance. “It’s important for people to see how words actually affect people,” she said at the time. That emotional clip resurfaced during this latest backlash and was wrongly circulated as a reaction or apology to the American Eagle ad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The retailer has also issued any apology, despite a viral image claiming otherwise. The supposed apology, which mocked Sweeney’s appearance and was styled as a corporate statement from American Eagle, has now been confirmed to be a satirical fabrication.

According to Snopes, “no evidence indicated American Eagle issued any apologies for the ad campaign.” The fact-checking outlet noted that searches across Bing, DuckDuckGo, Google and Yahoo found no news outlets reporting the statement as factual. Instead, the image originated from an online content creator who admitted it was “a satirical and humorous post.” Snopes further clarified that the image was rated as having “originated as satire.”

The confusion arose from a viral mock statement circulating online, in which “American Eagle” appeared to apologise for “underestimating the combined impact of (Sydney Sweeney’s) blue eyes, blonde hair, and general hotness,” and joked that the marketing team would undergo “denim sensitivity training.” The fabricated letter ended with a sarcastic plea: “Please stop emailing us.”

Sydney Sweeney has not issued any apology following her controversial appearance in an American Eagle advertisement, despite a viral video claiming otherwise. | American Eagle on Youtube

The controversy began last month after American Eagle launched an ad campaign featuring the Euphoria star. One ad, in particular, sparked outrage: Sweeney, dressed in a Canadian tuxedo, discusses genetics before ending with the line, “My jeans are blue… Sydney Sweeney has good jeans.” Critics accused the ad of promoting eugenic ideals by linking her physical appearance - blonde hair and blue eyes - to “good genes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Progressive commentators criticised the ad as playing into male gaze tropes and echoing historical ideas about racial purity. One viral TikTok saw singer Doja Cat mocking the ad in a parody accent. Meanwhile, conservatives rallied behind Sweeney and the brand, calling the backlash an example of “cancel culture run amok.” White House spokesman Steven Cheung even weighed in, saying: “This warped, moronic, and dense liberal thinking is a big reason why Americans voted the way they did in 2024. They’re tired of this bulls**t.”

Late Show host Stephen Colbert also addressed the controversy on air, saying: “Some people look at this and they’re seeing something sinister… although Hitler did briefly model for Mein Kampfort Fit Jeans,” referencing the ad’s now-notorious jeans/genes pun.

Despite the backlash, majority of the comments left under the ad on Youtube were positive. One user wrote: “I watched it 20 times and still haven't figured out what the problem.” Another said: “I watched this commercial just cause of the huge backlash and it just reminded me that people are stupid.”

One commented: “I’m buying American eagle jeans from now on.”