A British woman has been arrested in the Spanish holiday hotspot Benidorm after reportedly strangling a friend from the UK with a hoover lead.

The holidaymaker, 64, allegedly attacked her friend, 66, during a row in a flat in Rincón de Loix on Wednesday evening (17 September). A third friend witnessed the incident and phoned the police around midnight.

The alleged killer, who has not been named, confessed after she was arrested by police, according to the local newspaper Levante. An initial post-mortem has confirmed the victim died of mechanical asphyxiation by strangulation and had marks around her neck.

Photographs from the scene show the door to the home taped up and a mobility scooter outside. The victim, a neighbour told Levante, was a ‘very kind and pleasant woman’ who they often saw walking her dog in the area.

They added that they weren’t aware of the friend having any known mobility issues. Police officials have since rehomed the dog.

Spanish police said today: “A woman aged 64 has been arrested on suspicion of killing another 66-year-old woman, both from the UK. The investigation is ongoing and at the moment we can’t give out any more information.”