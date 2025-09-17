A dad has been left paralysed after a freak accident on a family holiday in Ibiza, Spain.

David Hayes, aged 37, spent several weeks in an induced coma after snapping his spine while diving into the sea on the popular Spanish island. Doctors confirmed the father of two is now quadriplegic - permanently paralysed from the chest down with no use of his limbs.

He broke his C5 vertebra, and damaged the C4-C6 section of his spinal cord. The summer getaway was organised for his wife Elly, who has just been diagnosed with cancer and now must juggle radiotherapy treatment, care for their children, and daily trips to David's bedside.

Although David underwent urgent surgery in Spain, receiving a titanium and artificial bone cylinder to stabilise his neck, surgeons say there is no chance of the dad, of Torquay, Devon, regaining movement. A fundraiser for the couple reads: "David has been diagnosed as quadriplegic, meaning he is permanently paralysed from the chest down and has no use of his limbs. Doctors and surgeons have said there is no chance of him regaining any movement."

It adds that David and Elly, however, are hopeful of "a miracle" - something they feel can be offered at Salisbury Spinal Treatment Centre, which is about two hours from their home in Torquay. The fundraiser is designed to try to help cover costs for treatment at Salisbury Spinal Treatment Centre, and with adapting the family home to support David's needs.

The fundraiser says: "We remain extremely hopeful of a miracle through intensive rehabilitation and advancements in medical science. He is currently on a waiting list to be transferred to the Salisbury Spinal Treatment Centre, which will provide highly specialist rehabilitation.

"David has been making excellent progress. He is breathing on his own for long stints off the ventilator. This is fantastic news as damage to the C3-C5 section of the spinal cord can impair control of the diaphragm, however, he continues to experience weakened respiratory function. He can also now chew and digest some solid foods."

The dad relied on a ventilator to breathe in the hours after the accident. He also ingested a lot of salt water, which later led to pneumonia and a collapsed lung. It is understood the man had travel insurance which is crucial for all British tourists.

He is now in the intensive care unit at Derriford Hospital, Plymouth, has had a tracheostomy tube fitted but medics confirmed he is permanently paralysed from the chest down with no use of his limbs. An update from the fundraiser page says: "To everyone who has so kindly donated to this fundraiser, thank you from the bottom of our hearts. David and Elly are overwhelmed with emotion at the incredible generosity shown - the amount raised so far is truly astounding.

"We won't be using any of the funds until David has completed his rehabilitation at Salisbury Spinal Treatment Centre. After that, the money will go towards continuing his rehabilitation, adapting the home, or investing in the latest wheelchair technologies.”