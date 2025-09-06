Family of couple killed in Lisbon funicular crash say they are ‘heartbroken'

The family of a British couple killed in the Lisbon funicular crash have said they are ‘heartbroken’ in a tribute.

Theatre director Kayleigh Smith and her partner, Will Nelson, a lecturer at Manchester’s Arden School of Theatre, were named as two of the three Britons who died after the popular tourist attraction derailed in the centre of the Portuguese city on Wednesday night. The third British victim has yet to be named.

In a statement issued by Cheshire Police, Ms Smith’s family said: “Kayleigh was loved by family and friends for her wit and humour, her kind and caring nature came to the fore in her work as a funeral operative. She was also a talented theatre director and had just completed a master’s degree. They both leave family and friends heartbroken.”

Mr Nelson’s younger brother said: “Words cannot begin to describe how our family and friends are feeling right now but here is the best attempt. This week, due to a tragic accident in Lisbon, Portugal, we lost Will Nelson, who was not just my big brother but everyone’s.

“He was always kind, selfless, and protective and the world does not feel right or normal without him. He was and has always been my hero, and we will miss you always. Love you, rest in peace you legend.”

Theatre director Kayleigh Smith and her partner Will Nelson, a lecturer at Manchester's Arden School of Theatre, the British couple killed in the Lisbon funicular crash. The couple were named as two of the three Britons who died after the popular tourist attraction derailed in the centre of the Portuguese city on Wednesday night | Cheshire Constabulary/PA Wire

A total of 16 people died in the crash. Also among the dead were five Portuguese nationals, two Canadians, two South Koreans, one American, one French, one Swiss and one Ukrainian. A further 21 people were injured, including five seriously.

Mr Nelson “inspired thousands of students across The Arden School of Theatre to pursue their dreams and ambitions”, Rachel Curry, principal of UCEN Manchester, said.

She added: “Everyone at UCEN Manchester and The Arden School of Theatre have been shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Will Nelson and Kayleigh Smith in the Lisbon tram disaster. Will inspired thousands of students across The Arden School of Theatre to pursue their dreams and ambitions during his seven years with us.

“Will had an incredible knowledge of his craft, particularly of playwrights and the history of theatre, being a constant source of rich information on this for students and colleagues. He was a such a positive and committed advocate for developing student talent and supporting his colleagues.

“Kayleigh was one of our mature students who had recently completed a Masters degree with us in pursuit of a career as an aspiring theatre director. She was an extremely talented and enthusiastic student who had a bright future ahead of her. Kayleigh was both incredibly hard working and warm and friendly with her fellow students and staff alike.

“Everyone in UCEN Manchester, and in The Arden School of Theatre in particular, will miss Will tremendously and our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Will and Kayleigh’s families, loved ones and their peers at this tragic time.”

A No 10 spokesman said Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is “deeply saddened” that three British nationals died.

“His thoughts are with their families and those affected by this terrible incident,” he said. “We stand united with Portugal during this difficult time.”

The Foreign Office said it is supporting the families of three British nationals who died in the incident.

The Gloria funicular, which is 140 years old, was packed with passengers when it came off the rails.

Portugal’s prime minister, Luis Montenegro, described the incident as “one of the biggest tragedies of our recent past”.

Funiculars are a type of railway system that transport people up and down steep slopes. The Gloria funicular features two separate yellow carriages which travel between Restauradores Square in central Lisbon and the Bairro Alto area, with journeys taking three minutes.

It is electrified and uses steel cables. The derailment resulted in one of the carriages crashing into a building at a bend in a road.