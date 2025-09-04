Seventeen people lost their lives in the derailment of the 140-year-old Gloria funicular, a major tourist attraction in the capital Lisbon in Portugal.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The number of people killed has risen to 17, according to Portuguese emergency services. They had previously said 15 people died and 23 were injured in the crash, which took place in a busy tourist area of Lisbon.

The carriage was thought to be at full capacity and transporting some foreign nationals. No identities have been officially confirmed, but Portuguese transport workers' union SITRA named brake operator Andre Jorge Goncalves Marques as among the dead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local media reports a three-year-old German boy is among the injured. The crash took place around 18:05 on Wednesday evening (3 September).

Multiple foreign nationals were injured by the streetcar crash, says Margarida Castro Martins, head of Lisbon's Civil Protection Agency. She didn't provide the names or nationalities of the dead, saying that their families would be informed first.

Seventeen people lost their lives in the derailment of the 140-year-old Gloria funicular, a major tourist attraction in the capital Lisbon in Portugal. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Lisbon's mayor, Carlos Moedas, paid a visit to the hospital on Wednesday night, calling it a "tragic moment for the city". Portugal's government, which will host the mayor at a cabinet meeting on Thursday, has declared a day of national mourning.

The country's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa expressed his "sympathy and solidarity with the families affected by this tragedy". Police and other emergency workers spent many hours on the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Various investigations into the incident – by the company that runs the funicular, by the national transport safety authority, and by the criminal police – are under way. The boss of Lisbon's public transport operator Carris visited the scene of the accident late on Wednesday.

The company issued a statement confirming that major four-yearly and interim biennial maintenance had been carried out on the funicular as required, as well as daily, weekly and monthly checks. But reports from eyewitnesses suggested that the braking system on the cable-hauled funicular failed, sending it hurtling down the steep street and into a building.

Several people had to be freed after being trapped in the wreckage, authorities said. It is unclear how many people were on board at the time of the cable railway crash, which occurred near the Avenida da Liberdade.