Lisbon Gloria Funicular: Portugal in mourning as 17 people die after historic train derails at major tourist attraction - multiple foreign nationals injured
The number of people killed has risen to 17, according to Portuguese emergency services. They had previously said 15 people died and 23 were injured in the crash, which took place in a busy tourist area of Lisbon.
The carriage was thought to be at full capacity and transporting some foreign nationals. No identities have been officially confirmed, but Portuguese transport workers' union SITRA named brake operator Andre Jorge Goncalves Marques as among the dead.
Local media reports a three-year-old German boy is among the injured. The crash took place around 18:05 on Wednesday evening (3 September).
Multiple foreign nationals were injured by the streetcar crash, says Margarida Castro Martins, head of Lisbon's Civil Protection Agency. She didn't provide the names or nationalities of the dead, saying that their families would be informed first.
Lisbon's mayor, Carlos Moedas, paid a visit to the hospital on Wednesday night, calling it a "tragic moment for the city". Portugal's government, which will host the mayor at a cabinet meeting on Thursday, has declared a day of national mourning.
The country's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa expressed his "sympathy and solidarity with the families affected by this tragedy". Police and other emergency workers spent many hours on the scene.
Various investigations into the incident – by the company that runs the funicular, by the national transport safety authority, and by the criminal police – are under way. The boss of Lisbon's public transport operator Carris visited the scene of the accident late on Wednesday.
The company issued a statement confirming that major four-yearly and interim biennial maintenance had been carried out on the funicular as required, as well as daily, weekly and monthly checks. But reports from eyewitnesses suggested that the braking system on the cable-hauled funicular failed, sending it hurtling down the steep street and into a building.
Several people had to be freed after being trapped in the wreckage, authorities said. It is unclear how many people were on board at the time of the cable railway crash, which occurred near the Avenida da Liberdade.