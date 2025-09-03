A British pilot has drowned in Benidorm after taking a late-night dip with friends.

Robbie Conington, 30, was named as the tourist who died after he got into difficulties when he took a dip in the sea with two friends late last Friday. Details of the tragedy first emerged over the weekend when Spanish police confirmed a British tourist's body had been recovered after he went into the sea with the two pals who returned to Benidorm's Levante Beach unharmed.

The alarm was raised around 8.30pm last Friday by witnesses who said they had seen one of the three men being carried out in the choppy waters and coastguards were called in to search for the missing man before his body was found later the same night near Benidorm’s Sailing Club. Robbie, from Biggin Hill, Kent, said on an online profile he had clocked up more than 1,300 total flying time but also worked in aircraft sales.

The adventure loving Brit posted footage of himself on social media last November showing him parachuting out of a plane alongside the message: “Jumping into my thirties head first.” Lone Mountain Aircraft, a US-based company he was working at when he died, said in a social media tribute: “Lone Mountain Aircraft is profoundly saddened to share the news of the loss of a dear member of our sales team, gone far too soon.

"Robbie Conington, age 30 years old, was tragically taken from us in a non-aviation related accident while on vacation in Spain last Friday. Your prayers and thoughts toward Robbie’s surviving family and friends are greatly appreciated. He was a spark that ignited every room he entered and will be sorely missed by his Lone Mountain family.”

Appearing to indicate his body would be repatriated today, friend Nina Susini said in an online message late yesterday: “Keep your eyes skywards tomorrow, Wednesday September 3, 5pm to 6pm. We are bringing Robbie home. Flying into his airport Biggin Hill, escorted by two spitfires weather permitting.”