Two Brits have drowned after “jumping into hotel swimming pool after night out” at party resort in Portugal.

The 27-year-old and a 29-year-old tragically died while on holiday to Albufeira in Portugal, according to local media. Both men were found in the early hours of Tuesday morning by a friend who had accompanied them on the summer trip abroad.

Emergency services rushed round to the party resort at around 4.30am and found the pair unresponsive. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

They were both friends from the UK in their late 20s, according to local media. Police are now said to be working on the theory the pair got into difficulties because they had been drinking and didn’t know how to swim.

Portugal’s Policia Judiciaria have been asked by colleagues at the GNR police force to investigate the circumstances surrounding the men’s deaths. They are not being treated as suspicious at this stage.

In June, a tourist was found dead in the Portuguese party resort of Albufeira. The body of the 21-year-old man was discovered at the bottom of a set of steps in the old town in the Algarve.