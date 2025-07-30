Two British brothers have drowned after getting into difficulty while swimming in the sea at a popular beach in Spain.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The boys, aged 11 and 13, died off Llarga beach in Salou, Tarragona, on Tuesday evening. Their dad, who had entered the water alongside them, was rescued.

Emergency services were first called at 8:47pm, sparking a large response. Paramedics from the Medical Emergency System were dispatched to the harrowing incident, alongside a team of psychologists to assist the family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Authorities said the deaths marked the 15th and 16th fatalities on Catalan beaches since June 15. The number "already exceeds by five those registered in the same period last summer".

Two British brothers have drowned after getting into difficulty while swimming in the sea at a popular beach in Spain. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Catalonia's Civil Protection said in a statement: "Two brothers, of British nationality and aged 11 and 13, drowned this evening on the Llarga beach in Salou (Tarragona). The father of the minors, who had also entered the water, was rescued alive.

"These are the 15th and 16th fatalities on Catalan beaches since the summer campaign officially began on June 15, a figure that already exceeds by five those registered in the same period last summer (11). The emergency telephone number 112 received the warning at 8.47pm. Seven land units of the Medical Emergency System (SEM) intervened in the incident, as well as a team of psychologists activated by the same service to assist the relatives."

It added: "The Civil Protection of the Generalitat reminds us of the importance of taking extreme precautions on beaches, swimming pools and inland waters this summer. If you notice that someone is unwell or has difficulties in the water, you should urgently notify the lifeguard service or call 112 to facilitate their rapid action."

The family were said to have been staying at the nearby four-star Hotel Best Negresco. Salou Town Hall has organised a minute’s silence which will take place just before midday local time today.