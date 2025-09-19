Thousands of people have been evacuated in central Berlin after two unexploded World War II bombs were found.

One of the bombs was found in the River Spree on Thursday, with German police sent door-to-door ordering around 7,500 people to leave their homes. A 500-metre perimeter was put in place, with residents evacuated for the night.

Long queues formed around emergency shelters set up in Mitte town hall and a nearby school, with a subway line and several roads closed, and all river traffic halted. Berlin Police have now confirmed that the bomb was a dud, and residents have been allowed to return to their homes after spending the night in shelters or with relatives – but a second bomb is yet to be defused.

A spokesperson said: “The World War II bomb discovered yesterday during construction work in Berlin-Mitte was located several metres under water and mud. Since such a find generally poses an immediate danger, a security perimeter had to be established as a precaution, and residents had to be evacuated for the night.

“Only after the people had been brought to safety in this way could our specialist check it this morning using special equipment, and determine there is no danger from the dud. The security perimeters have been lifted, everyone can return. Many thanks to everyone for their understanding and patience.”

The discovery was made only a day after another huge 100kg World War II bomb was found in the Spandau district on Wednesday. The Spandau bomb is set to be defused today, with more than 12,000 people ordered out of the area by 8am local time on Friday.

A hospital, nursing home, elementary school and daycare centre are among the businesses impacted by the evacuation. The hospital, Vivantes Klinikum Spandau, is under a partial evacuation with entry or exit or any emergency services suspended during the defusing.