Two British tourists were left devastated after losing jewellery and luxury items worth nearly €1 million following a break-in at a five-star hotel in Saint-Tropez, local media reported.

The two women had only been at the hotel for a few hours when their room was targeted by burglars shortly after midnight on Tuesday. According to Var Matin, they had arrived at around 5pm on Monday and went out for dinner at 8pm. When they returned, they found their room ransacked, the door to their private terrace broken, and the safe torn from the wall.

The total value of the stolen items is estimated at €1,015,000 (£866,780), including 11 Hermès Birkin bags, Dior luggage, Patek Philippe watches, Van Cleef & Arpels jewellery, Cartier pieces – including an engagement ring – bank cards, and €15,000 (£13,000) in cash.

“They were completely robbed,” a friend of the women, identified only as Sabrina, told Var Matin. “They don’t even have their passports any more. It’s a vacation that turns into a nightmare.”

Sabrina criticised the hotel’s response, stating: “Conveniently, nobody heard anything. My friends contacted the owner, who played the victim. Hotels that claim to be five stars should have a better security system in place. It’s a shame – it tarnishes the image of France and of the town of Saint-Tropez.”

The two victims filed a police report on Wednesday and have since relocated to another accommodation while they await their return to the UK.

The name of the hotel was not disclosed, but Var Matin reported that the establishment has been linked to several similar incidents in recent months. In a separate case last month, a Brazilian tourist reportedly lost goods worth €123,000 (£106,000), including two Patek Philippe bracelets (€74,000), an Audemars Piguet watch (€46,000), and €3,000 in cash. These were allegedly stolen from his room while he was having breakfast and working out.

A hotel employee was questioned by police in connection to that incident but was later released. The guest reportedly complained that the hotel did not offer immediate compensation, although the hotel stated that an insurance claim is underway.

Another guest also reported the theft of two watches and €800 (£690) from her room.

According to Var Matin, two hotel employees have been summoned to appear in court on September 10 in relation to the case.