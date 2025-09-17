Fury has broken out after footage emerged of beachgoers in Greece being forced to push a migrant boat back out to sea.

The video has gone viral on social media, prompting one of Greece's most outspoken politicians to comment. MEP Afroditi Latinopoulou, the leader of the right-wing Voice of Reason party, blasted: "Look at this mess. Bathers are chasing away the boats of illegal immigrants.

"This is what we've come to. Illegal immigrants are throwing parties while [Migration Minister Thanos] Plevris meows. The Government stubbornly refuses to close the open centres and carry out deportations. Of course, I understand them. They've only been in power for seven years. What can the poor things do?".

Mr Plevris had insisted the illegal migrants were being transferred from the island to accommodation on the mainland as quickly as possible. He said: “Τhe decongestion of the island began yesterday and within two to three days everyone will have left."

The footage was captured on the southern Greek island of Gavdos. It showed a group of men dressed in swimming trunks wading in the shallows and pushing the vessel away from the beach.

The island has become a new hotspot for illegal migrant boats attempting to cross into Europe from Libya. The popular holiday hotspot Crete has also become a top destination in Greece for illegal migrants heading in to Europe.

The Greek Government has vowed to deal with the crisis. In July, Mr Plevris announced a tougher new approach to illegal migration, which suspended all new asylum claims for people arriving from North Africa for at least three months.

The move also ensured that anyone illegally arriving on boats faced five years in prison if they refused deportation. He also added that the Greek army was prepared to collaborate with Libyan officials to stop boats departing from the North African country's shores.