The first migrant deportation flight under the Government's 'one in one out' deal with France reportedly did not go ahead on Monday.

The Times and Telegraph both reported that a small number of migrants were removed from the flight, after a last-minute legal challenge by charities. It is now expected that a flight could take off on Tuesday, unless further challenges are filed.

The first asylum seekers were detained under the scheme in early August. The Government has been tight-lipped about the number of migrants expected to be returned to France.

Earlier on Monday the skills minister, Jacqui Smith, refused to say how many people will be returned to France this week under the deal, while French officials are reported to have said they will only be accepting a small initial contingent of deportations. But there are hopes if it gets off the ground, the deal will act as a major deterrent to those looking to cross the channel.

It is believed that the Home Office had booked a small number of seats on Air France passenger flights for each day this week in preparation for migrant deportations.

The number of migrants arriving in the UK after crossing the English Channel has topped 30,000 for the year so far. It is the earliest point in a calendar year at which the 30,000 mark has been passed since data on the crossings was first reported in 2018.

The pilot scheme, announced during Emmanuel Macron’s state visit to the UK in July, allows the UK to send asylum seekers who have travelled across the Channel back to France in exchange for those who apply and are given approval to come to Britain. Formal removal directions are understood to have been issued to those who arrived in the UK on small boats last month, telling them they will be deported within five days.