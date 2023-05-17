Heavy downpours have caused landslides in both Italy and Croatia, with local authorities declaring a state of emergency

Flooding in Italy has left a path of destruction in the central region of the country. (Credit: Getty Images)

Heavy rainfall and dangerous flooding across Italy and Croatia have devastated popular tourist hotspots in the Southern European countries.

Italy has recorded eight deaths, as the downpour causes landslides and road closures in regions across both of the two countries. The Italian Grand Prix has also announced that the event will be cancelled following the extreme weather.

Both Italy and Croatia are popular destinations for tourists in the warmer months. However, with the intense floods, are they still safe to travel to?

Here's everything you need to know about the latest travel advice as rain continued to batter the regions.

Is it safe to travel to Italy and Croatia?

Advice from the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) currently states that travellers around the Emilia-Romagna region of Italy should take caution. However, it is not recommending that trips should be cancelled - those visiting the region should follow the advice of local authorities.

Additional travel advice for the flooding in Croatia has not been given by the FCDO. Caution should be taken when travelling in the affected areas, but as of yet, there is no advice against travelling to the country.

Where are the worst of the floods?

Heavy rainfall fell on the Emilia-Romagna region of Italy, with cities such as Bologna and Imola affected by the floods. Stefano Bonaccini, president of the region, said that “extraordinary amounts of rain have fallen on land no longer capable of absorbing them”.

The region has been washed out, with rivers bursting their banks and dangerous landslides pushing out residents. Civil Protection Minister Nello Musumeci said that in some areas, half of its overall annual rainfall fell within 36 hours.

The worst hit areas of Italy as flooding causes destruction across the north and central eastern areas of the country. (Credit: Mark Hall/NationalWorld)

A total of eight people have died due to the heavy rainfall. It follows the death of two people earlier in the month in the Emilia-Romagna region amid bad storms.

The Italian Grand Prix in Imola was cancelled due to the flooding. The event was to take place this weekend, but organisers have called it off in an attempt to relieve pressure on emergency services in the region and to reduce large crowds gathering as a result.

In Croatia, a state of emergency has been declared in the central and south-eastern areas of Karlovac and Kostajnica. The Kupa and Korana rivers have burst their banks, with the River Una also overflowing.