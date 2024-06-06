World Cup skier Jean Daniel Pession and his girlfriend Elisa Arlian have died in a tragic mountain accident. (Credit: Instagram/jeandanielpession)

World Cup skier Jean Daniel Pession and his girlfriend Elisa Arlian have died after a tragic mountain accident.

A World Cup skiier and his girlfriend have died on an Italian mountain. Pession, 28, and Arlian, 27, fell more than 2,000ft to their death off Mount Zerbion in Italy. Their deaths were confirmed by the Italian Winter sports Federation in a statement issued over the weekend.

The federation said: "'A terrible tragedy strikes the world of winter sports and speed skiing in particular. Jean Daniel Pession, a 28-year-old member of the World Cup team, lost his life in a tragic mountain accident that occurred above Champoluc (Ao). His girlfriend also died together with Pession.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Over the course of his career, the Aosta Valley native had achieved the best results in 2021, placing fifteenth in the final World Cup ranking, while at the World Championships he came 22nd in Vars in 2022. President Flavio Roda and the entire Federation express their condolences to Pession family for this tragic misfortune." It is believed that Pession and Arlian had been hiking on the mountain when they fell to their deaths. The alarm was raised by their families after they did not return home.

A search ensued for the pair, with mountain rescue mobilised along with three helicopters, police and firefighters. Pession and Arlian were said to have been found dead by search team, with the boyfriend and girlfriend still embracing each other when they were found, according to The Mirror.