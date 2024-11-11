Leaping deer caught on camera just missing moving car in Poland
Dashcam footage from the car as it drove along a woodland road in Wozniki, Poland, on November 9, shows how the deer emerges from the undergrowth without warning.
In a split second, it leaps onto the air and sails across the bonnet of the car missing it by a fraction of an inch.
The deer was so close it set off the car's computer collision alert which can be heard saying: "Car recording emergency impact."
Astonishingly the deer jumped safely to the other side of the road and carried on into the woodlands, local media reported.
The driver, named only as Mr Dawid, said: " I managed to brake while the deer was still flying through the air. so it jumped over the car. I stopped a little further on."
Local police warned motorists they have a duty to report all collisions with wildlife or face prosecution.
