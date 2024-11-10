Porn star Andressa Urach has freckles tattooed on her face to make her look younger
Blonde Andressa Urach, a Brazilian Miss BumBum contest runner-up, rejected life as a preacher to become a porn-again star on adult streaming platforms.
Now Andressa has told how she went to a tattooist to have freckles inked on her cheeks to give her a fresh, cuter look.
A video post from October 30 shows her pouting at the camera a day after the inking showing off the new design. She said: "This is the first day of the result. I loved it, I thought it was cute."
Many of her followers loved the new look. One said. "What a doll."
Another commented: "Everything looks beautiful on you, baby."
And a third laughed: "Whenever I think she can't go any further, she goes there and gives more."
The freckles are part of a body of work in tattoos which include a lion that covers her entire belly and inkings on both of her thighs. But she shocked followers when she had a body mod op to give her a demonic-looking forked tongue.
She told her followers the procedure would heighten her spirituality. Andressa said: "The curiosity about it will increase my work but I did it because of the snake and Satan. How will a woman with a forked tongue speak of Jesus?"
