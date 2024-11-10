Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This is the what-the-freck moment a 37-year-old pastor turned porn star reveals how she has had freckles tattooed on her face to make her look young and innocent.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blonde Andressa Urach, a Brazilian Miss BumBum contest runner-up, rejected life as a preacher to become a porn-again star on adult streaming platforms.

Now Andressa has told how she went to a tattooist to have freckles inked on her cheeks to give her a fresh, cuter look.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andressa Urach, a Brazilian Miss BumBum contest runner-up, has had freckles tattooed on her face | @andressaurachoficial/NF/newsX

A video post from October 30 shows her pouting at the camera a day after the inking showing off the new design. She said: "This is the first day of the result. I loved it, I thought it was cute."

Many of her followers loved the new look. One said. "What a doll."

Another commented: "Everything looks beautiful on you, baby."

And a third laughed: "Whenever I think she can't go any further, she goes there and gives more."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The freckles are part of a body of work in tattoos which include a lion that covers her entire belly and inkings on both of her thighs. But she shocked followers when she had a body mod op to give her a demonic-looking forked tongue.

She told her followers the procedure would heighten her spirituality. Andressa said: "The curiosity about it will increase my work but I did it because of the snake and Satan. How will a woman with a forked tongue speak of Jesus?"

Story: NewsX