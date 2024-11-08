A right-wing politician who strung up a sex doll in a noose in his garden with the Nazi 'SS' insignia inked on its forehead has been forced to quit.

Appalled social media users called the police after seeing the doll in a Facebook picture from Bulent Buyukbayram's yard in Delmenhorst, Lower Saxony, Germany.

The centre-right CDU politician had been celebrating his 50th birthday when the snap emerged, local media reported on November 8. The doll is seen wearing a black hoodie favoured by fans of the Bundesliga football club FC St Pauli.

Then written in marker pen on the doll's forehead is 'Scheiss St Pauli ' which translates as 'Sh*t St Pauli'.

But the 'ss' in 'scheiss' has been written in the same gothic lightning bolt runes used by Adolf Hitler's fanatical SS division in Nazi-era Germany.

Now Buyukbayram is being investigated by police under Germany's strict anti-Nazi laws which make it illegal to display symbols from the Hitler period.

One source told local media: "It was seen by hundreds of people online, and even shared several times. This is stirring up hatred and he is acting against our diverse society."

Buyukbayram has been forced to stand down from his role in the BDU and claims he's been receiving death threats.

A spokesperson for the Oldenburg CDU regional association said: "We distance ourselves from any form of discrimination, glorification of violence and extremist symbolism."

Buyukbayram is said to be a fan of Atlas Delmenhorst and their 'Block H' sect which is said to have links to the right-wing extremist scene.

It is, reports local media, often involved in clashes with left-wing St Pauli ultras.

St Pauli club president Oke Gottlich said: "Slogans can become incendiary devices, so insults like this should be taken very seriously. We are examining legal steps for all possible criminal offences, but also assume that the use of SS runes will be prosecuted anyway."

Shamefaced Buyukbayram told local media: "It was a stupid thing, a mistake. I'm receiving severe threats and a sh*tstorm. I've withdrawn from the public eye and apologised to St Pauli."

Police and prosecutors have confirmed they are investigating the shamed politician.

