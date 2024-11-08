This is the moment a woman gets arrested for drunk driving after she rammed the back of a US state trooper's vehicle as she was unable to control her car.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The impaired driver was dramatically arrested after crashing into the back of a state trooper’s vehicle on I-71 testing over 2.5 times the legal alcohol limit.

The footage, shared on Thursday, shows the trooper questioning the driver, who repeatedly apologises and struggles to explain why she failed to stop in time in Ashland, Ohio, on October 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An impaired driver was arrested after rear-ending a state trooper in Ohio | @OhioStateHighwayPatrol/NF/newsX

In the bodyworn video, she is heard saying: "I thought that I was braking soon enough.”

But the trooper responds: "No, you did not, because you hit the back of it [the patrol car]."

When asked if she had been drinking, the driver first responded uncertainly, then claimed she had not had anything to drink. As the trooper proceeds with field sobriety tests, he instructs the driver to step out and count loudly while performing the steps. However, she continues to struggle, stumbling and missing cues.

After further assessment, the trooper informs her: "At this point in time, you are going to be placed under arrest for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs, alcohol, or a combination of them."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She later tested for 2.5 times the legal limit of alcohol in her system.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a statement: "Watch below as a trooper from our Ashland Post was rear-ended by an impaired motorist on I-71. This driver was arrested for OVI and tested over 2.5 times the legal limit! So far this year, there have been over 8,500 OVI-related crashes on Ohio's roadways. #DriveSober."

The name and age of the woman have not been disclosed.

Story: NewsX