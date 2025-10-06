France’s new prime minister resigned on Monday after less than one month in the role.

Sebastien Lecornu, 39, met with president Emmanuel Macron, who accepted his resignation, the French presidency said in a statement. Lecornu’s resignation came just a day after naming his government and after only two weeks in office.

He was due to deliver his general policy statement to the National Assembly on Tuesday. Lecornu was appointed prime minister on September 9, a day after a vote of confidence toppled François Bayrou as head of the government.

Lecornu, the seventh prime minister of Macron’s presidency, was tasked with consulting with political parties to adopt France’s next budget. Political opponents on the left and right had condemned Lecornu’s appointment, while some centrist allies had backed the decision.

Since Mr Macron was re-elected in 2022, the parliament has been unstable, and the president's decision to call a snap election last year further deepened the crisis by producing an even more fragmented parliament. After Mr Lecornu resigned, Jean-Luc Melenchon, the leader of far-left France Unbowed, said his party was calling for Mr Macron to be impeached, while the far-right National Rally immediately urged Mr Macron to call another snap election.

Who is Sebastien Lecornu?

The 39-year-old politician is the only minister to have remained in government since Macron was first elected in 2017, outlasting countless reshuffles and a snap election. At 19, Lecornu started his political career as France's youngest parliamentary assistant.

Originally a member of the conservative Les Républicains party, he has worked to gain respect from across the political center and right - from securing the trust of both Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron to hosting somewhat controversial dinners with far-right leader Marine Le Pen. Lecornu has been a constant, if discreet, presence in the French government since Macron came to power in 2017.

He joined the president's first cabinet as a secretary of state in the ministry of ecology, before being promoted to minister – initially in charge of local authorities (2018-2020), then of overseas territories (2020-2022), and for the past three years, of France's defence. Throughout his rise, Lecornu has kept a low public profile. He rarely speaks about his personal life and maintains a sober presence on social media.