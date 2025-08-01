A brother and sister have tragically died in the sea at Llarga beach in Salou, Spain, while on their family holiday.

Ameiya, 13, and her 11-year-old brother, Ricardo Junior, from Erdington in Birmingham, died during a family holiday in Salou. Emergency services were called to Llarga beach, near Tarragona, shortly after 8.45 pm on July 29, Catalonia’s Civil Protection agency said.

The siblings, described by loved ones as "beautiful" and "bright", were given treatment following the "tragic incident at sea" but didn't survive. Kayla Jasvinder Del-Brocco, the children's aunt, said her niece and nephew came into trouble in the water and were swept away from the beach by powerful currents.

She said: "They went out to swim together with their dad as they loved the beach. Mum said 'don’t be long' and took her little one to the bathroom.

"She came back out and couldn’t see anyone. That’s when the nightmare commenced."

A GoFundMe has been organised to raise money for Ameiya and Ricardo Junior's parents so that they can bring their children home. It has been set up by Ameiya and Ricardo's cousin Holly Marquis-Johnson.

It reads: “During what was meant to be a joyful family holiday in Salou, Spain, Ameiya (13) and Ricardo Junior (11) lovingly known to their family and friends as Maya and Jubs heartbreakingly lost their lives in a tragic incident at sea. Two beautiful, bright, and deeply loved children, taken far too soon. The pain their family is feeling is unimaginable.

“Maya was intelligent, thoughtful, and growing into a strong young woman. Ricardo Junior was playful, kind, and always smiling. They brought so much love, laughter, and energy into the lives of everyone around them. Their absence has left an unbearable silence not just for their parents, but for their whole family, who were incredibly close and shared an unbreakable bond. Their mum and dad, Shanice and Ricardo, are absolutely heartbroken.”

It adds: “This fundraiser has been created to help ease some of the financial burden the family is now facing, covering the costs of bringing Maya and Jubs home to the UK, giving them the dignified farewell they deserve, and supporting their parents and loved ones during this incredibly painful time.”