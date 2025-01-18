Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A singer who had been in a coma for more than a month after a scooter accident has died.

Manuëla Kemp was a Dutch singer and television presenter. The 61-year-old was in Portugal when she had an accident on December 7 and was seriously injured. She died on Friday.

She was put into a coma but after scans last week, it became clear that she would not recover. And an update from her husband, music journalist Tjerk Lammers then said: “The part of the brain that controls the vital parts such as the heart and lungs still works. But the part that makes a person a person, and Maan therefore Maan, is gone. The damage is so great that it has become clear that we will have to let her go."

Dutch singer and TV presenter Manuëla Kemp who has died aged 61 | frederique_spigt/Instagram

And now Lammers has paid an emotional tribute to his wife, whom he married in 2009. He told RTL Boulevard: "Only four hours after I said goodbye to her, Maantje passed away for good.

“My dear, dear, incredibly talented, beautiful Maan has passed away. She never woke up after her fall on December 7th', Tjerk wrote in his message. 'Last night at 1:30, just four hours after I said goodbye to her, Maantje fell asleep for good. My heart is broken.”

Kemp became known for the television programme Maan bij Nacht and the music program De Vrienden van Amstel, in which she sang. She was recognisable for her smoky, hoarse, and sensual voice.

She was the daughter of a classical singer who was not allowed to watch television as a child, making her pop and TV career something of reaction against her youth.

She became DJ at pirate radio station Dynamic and a singer in the girl group The Revellettes, before joining many other bands and eventually starring on Dutch TV.

Her friend Frédérique Spigt said Manuëla’s death is “a huge loss”. She said: “Our dear, dear Maan passed away last night at half past one. After her fall on December 7th, she never woke up again. Yesterday I was able to see her briefly. The sweet, beautiful darling. What a huge loss.”