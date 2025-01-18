Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The family of actor, director and singer Keller Fornes, who died at the age of 32, have spoken out for the first time since his untimely death.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An obituary from Lacy Funeral Home stated that the actor died on Thursday December 19 in Upland, Texas, though no cause of death was given. The star is best known for playing Griffin in the Great American Family TV series Country Rescue.

The verified Great American Family Instagram and X pages released a tribute to him on Monday January 6. The statement, published alongside a photo of him and the words “in loving memory”, read: “We at Great American Media are deeply saddened by the passing of Keller Fornes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was a special person and talent as an actor, writer, and director as well as a singer and musician. His energy and enthusiasm lifted all he worked with here at Great American Media and the cast and crew of County Rescue. Our prayers are with his family and all those he touched.”

Now, almost a month after Keller’s death, his family have spoken out for the first time to pay tribute to him. They say that their “hearts are so heavy” because of their loss. Keller’s younger brother Kason Lynn took to Instagram to post a series of photos of the pair together throughout their life.

Alongside the carousel of images, he wrote a touching tribute: “From holding me the day I was born, to holding my son the day he was born, and even me holding you the day I got married, you’ve always been right by my side. I couldn’t have asked for a more loving, genuine, amazing brother and uncle to my son. I’ll cherish all 30 years we had together forever and miss you every single day. I love you.”

The family of late actor Keller Fornes (pictured), who died aged 32, have spoken out for the first time to pay tribute to him. Photo by Instagram/@kasonlynn. | Instagram/@kasonlynn

Kason Lynn’s wife, and Keller’s sister-in-law, Chessney also wrote her own tribute alongside another carousel of images. She wrote: “Our hearts are so heavy to have lost the greatest brother, uncle, friend, and so many other things to a million people in the world. I am so grateful for the time and memories we had with you but am even more grateful for the time Koston shared with you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You were a natural “funcle” and always showed that you loved him just as much as we do. I promise to keep your memory alive for our kids and live life in the moment like you did. We will miss you until we meet again but there is no greater gift than knowing you will watch over us in the meantime. We love you Uncle Kelly.”

Kason Lynn and Chessney welcomed their first child, Koston Lynn, on January 10 last year. They are expecting their second child, another baby boy, in May this year. Messages of support and condolence have been left on Kason Lynn’s post. One person said: “Keller made the world a better place. Sending all love.” Another said: “He was one of the best I’ve ever known. Idolized him in so many ways. He’ll be missed forever.”

Keller was born in Lubbock, Texas, on April 22 1992 to Kimberly Lynn Turney-Fornes and Kobe Scott Fornes. He grew up as performer and artist and graduated from the University of North Texas. After graduating he moved to Atlanta to pursue a career in film, and worked as a waiter and personal trainer while auditioning and taking acting classes

As well as acting, Fornes also wrote and directed a number of short films, along with the 2019 documentary The Buddy I Never Met. As an actor, Fornes had roles in indie films such as 2019's Anney in the City, 2020's Beast Beast and The E-Listers: Life Back in the Lane and 2021's The Secrets She Keeps. His most recent roles were an episode of the TV series Found and the film Somnium, plus the upcoming film Hellbilly Hollow.