Naples earthquake today: Popular European tourist city rocked by biggest quake in 40 years sending people running into streets
Shocking footage shows cars and homes were resigned to ruins after a devastating 4.4 magnitude tremor rocked the city overnight, according to Italian seismologists. The power supply in parts of Naples were also severally disrupted just after 1am local time on Thursday (13 March) when the first quake struck.
One person was left injured in the neighbouring town of Pozzuoli, which was sat close in the quake's epicentre. The woman had to be pulled from the rubble of a collapsed house by rushing emergency services.
In nearby Bagnoli, rescuers were also deployed to free people who were trapped in their homes. Residents were forced to climb out of their windows to escape on to the rubble-filled streets below, according to news agency ANSA.
The largest in a series of tremors was followed by a "huge roar", reported local media. The powerful quake lasted around 20 seconds and sent much of the sleeping city and huge parts of the nearby region running to safety.
Several areas of the Campania region were also affected, Italian media reported. At least two more weaker aftershocks were later reported in Naples.