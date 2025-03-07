More than half a million passengers will be affected and thousands of flights cancelled due to a 24-hour strike at major German airports.

The strike is due to take place on Monday (10 March) after trade union Verdi called for employees in the public sector and ground handling to walk out. The association of Germany's airport operators ADV said that around 510,000 people would be affected and more than 3,400 flights cancelled as a result of the strike.

"Germany's air traffic will be largely shut down on Monday," the ADV said in a statement, adding that the strike was a "horror scenario for affected passengers" that would affect not only mobility, but also the economy. Frankfurt Airport said there would very likely be no departures from Germany's main hub.

Passengers are advised to refrain from coming to the airport. The airport called on those transferring through the airport to check the flight status on their airline's website.

Other airports affected on Monday include Munich, Stuttgart, Cologne/Bonn, Dusseldorf, Dortmund, Hanover, Bremen, Hamburg, Berlin and Leipzig-Halle. Germany's air traffic control operator, DFS, said it would not be directly affected by the strikes.

The union, which is demanding an 8% wage increase, or at least an increase of 350 euros ($380) more per month, as well as higher bonuses and additional time off, said it called the warning strike after a second round of collective bargaining failed last month. Employers have rejected the demands as unaffordable.

Anton Radchenko, CEO of AirAdvisor, which supports air passengers with disrupted travel claims explains: “This latest set of industrial action by European airport workers could have a devastating effect on air travel across the continent. And it’s also entirely feasible that flights to destinations further afield will be disrupted.

“If you are due to fly to Germany, or connect via the country on Monday - we strongly advise taking the following steps: first of all, if you haven’t been contacted by your airline - reach out to them to establish if your flight is going to be rescheduled. Download your airline’s app on your tablet or smartphone and make sure you’re signed up for email and SMS alerts.

“If your flight is cancelled, you are entitled to request a seat on an alternative flight to your destination. If they can’t rebook you on one of their services within a reasonable amount of time there is a seat available on another carrier’s flight, they are required to book it for you, at your intended airlines’ expense. You also have the right to decide that you no longer want to travel. If you take this decision, you are entitled to a refund equivalent to the full cost of your ticket.”