Whether you're planning a relaxing getaway or an action-packed adventure, Vilamoura in Portugal is the perfect escape.

It is located just 30 minutes from Faro Airport and there are direct flights from most major UK airports. With pleasant temperatures around 19-21C, this luxury resort; situated within the Algarve’s ‘Golden Triangle’ provides an ideal blend of adventure, relaxation, and family-friendly activities without the summer crowds.

After action-packed days, head back to your choice of luxury hotels, many featuring heated indoor pools and family rooms. Vilamoura’s compact layout means all attractions are easily accessible, making it ideal for families with children of all ages.

What to do in Vilamoura:

Beach Days - Start your day with a family stroll along two kilometres of coastline. April’s temperatures create perfect conditions for building sandcastles, or simply enjoying the spring sun

Ocean Discovery - Take advantage of the clear waters with a boat trip to spot dolphins and explore the magnificent Benagil Caves. These popular excursions are more intimate during shoulder season, giving families a chance to truly appreciate the Algarve's natural wonders

Outdoor Activities - Choose from an impressive range of family sports: tennis, cycling, horse riding, sailing, paddleboarding, hiking, football and more. Golf enthusiasts can perfect their swing at five championship courses

Nature Exploration - Visit the Environmental Park for an educational experience for children as they spot various species making their home in Vilamoura. The park's trails offer easy walking routes suitable for all ages

Historical Discovery - Step back in time at the Cerro da Vila ruins, where ancient Roman history comes alive. Without summer crowds, children can explore these fascinating archaeological remains at their own pace

Family Dining – Enjoy the marina's family-friendly restaurants, where local seafood and traditional Portuguese dishes cater to all tastes. Many venues offer children's menus and relaxed dining atmospheres

Where to stay: Dom Pedro Residences. From €174 a night for a self-catering, one bedroom apartment. Currently Dom Pedro Vilamoura is undergoing a renovation and isn’t open until July.