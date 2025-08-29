A Polish Air Force F-16 fighter jet pilot was killed when his aircraft crashed during a rehearsal for an air show in central Poland.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The General Command of the Armed Forces said the accident yesterday (Thursday 28 August), at Radom, involved an aircraft from the 31st Tactical Air Base near Poznan and that there were no injuries to any bystanders. The jet was seen performing a barrel-roll aerobatic manoeuvre before dropping to the ground, where it exploded, then quickly sliding along in a fireball.

Firefighters rushed to the scene at Radom Airport with the aircraft having not recovered after arrowing down to the runway and hit the ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pilot has been named as Major Maciej "Slab" Krakowian. He was the leader of Tiger Demo Team, and recently awarded the prestigious "As the Crow Flies Trophy" at the Royal International Air Tattoo 2025 in the UK.

RAF Cosford Air Show wrote on X: "We are deeply saddened to hear the news that Major Maciej “SLAB” Krakowian, pilot of the Polish F-16 Tiger Demo Team, lost his life this afternoon during a rehearsal for the Radom Airshow. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues."

Defence minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz wrote on social media after going to the crash scene. He said: “A Polish Army pilot died in the crash of an F-16 aircraft – an officer who always served his country with dedication and great courage. I pay tribute to his memory.”

Rescue operations were immediately launched at the scene, according to army chiefs. Local media said the aircraft crashed into the runway at around 5.30pm.

They reported that the Radom air show planned for the weekend had been cancelled.