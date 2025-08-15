Is Stansted Airport closed? Are flights still operating - after two RAF Typhoon jets escort plane to London Airport
The jets intercepted a Bombardier Global Express registered T7-SGH, indicating its state of registry is San Marino, a landlocked small country in Italy. The business jet was escorted to land at Stansted, where it taxied to a remote stand on the northern side of the airport away from the main passenger terminals.
Two Typhoon jets from RAF Coningsby were dispatched to make the intercept over Cambridgeshire. A sonic boom was heard over parts of the UK including London and Essex due to the fighter jets overhead.
Scheduled airline flights resumed takeoffs and landings as normal. The airport is also open as normal. There appears to be no disruption to departing or arrival flights.
If you are worried about your flight it is advised to contact your airline and keep up to date with the airport’s website. An RAF spokesman confirmed that RAF Quick Reaction Alert aircraft were launched this morning, but refused to offer further details “because this is an ongoing mission”.