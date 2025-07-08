The first person has been gored by a bull during Spain’s notorious San Fermin festival.

Spain's famous Running of the Bulls festival saw its first gore injury this morning (Tuesday 8 July) and eight people were taken to hospital. A fighting bull which became separated from the rest of the pack caused chaos and panic among revellers.

The 575 kilo (90 stone) animal called Caminante, or 'Walker', lifted one runner into the air and smashed him down onto the tarmac on his head in the old town of Pamplona. At one point it even turned on one of the ranchers trying to guide it towards pens in the bullring at the end of the half-mile course.

Towards the finish it appeared to dig its horns into the stomach one of the six steers that accompany the six fighting bulls on each of the eight morning runs, narrowly missing a reveller in traditional festival attire who was sprawled helpless on his back. Today was the second morning run of the festival and it was five minutes and 22 seconds before Caminante reached the end of the course.

The last of the bulls to finish yesterday took just over two and a half minutes to finish. A Red Cross official confirmed one person had suffered a gore wound and had been among five people initially taken to hospital.

Health chiefs offering a fuller casualty round-up later said eight people had been taken to hospital, who they described as men all aged over 25. Yesterday five people were rushed to hospital after being injured during the first encierro, all men from Spain aged 21 to 49. One suffered a serious chest trauma injury and was left with multiple rib fractures.