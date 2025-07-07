At least six people have been injured in the opening bull running event as Spain’s famous San Fermin festival begins.

Medics confirmed the casualty toll half an hour after runners risked their lives this morning putting themselves in front of six fighting bulls led by six steers as they sprinted along the half-mile run through the streets of Pamplona in Spain. The famous festival in the northern Spanish town kicked off at midday yesterday with the traditional San Fermin opening ceremony called the Chupinazo.

But two of the six fighting bulls became detached from the rest of the group shortly after ranchers let them out of their pens. According to El Pais, five people suffered bruises and one suffered a leg injury, although it has not been specified whether it was the result of a goring.

The nationalities of those hurt today is not yet known. All are thought to be men.

During the festival, thousands of revellers dressed in the traditional white outfits with a red bandana around their necks ending up soaked in wine and sangria. This morning's 8am run, which lasted two minutes 37 seconds and ended with the animals being guided into pens after reaching the town's bull ring, was the first of eight so-called encierros which form the highlight of the festival.

Between 200 and 300 people are usually left injured each year at the festival during the bull runs. This hazardous and electrifying event traces its roots back to the practical need to herd cattle from pastures to the bullring for afternoon bullfights.

The white clothing represents purity and the saint’s martyrdom, while the red pañuelo symbolises the blood of Saint Fermín, who was martyred by beheading. This striking colour combination has become the iconic visual identity of the festival, uniting thousands in tribute to the saint’s legacy.

The narrow, winding streets challenge even the most experienced participants. Safety personnel, medical teams, barriers, and protective fencing line the course to respond swiftly to accidents

The festival closes at midnight on July 14 with the Pobre de mí (“Poor me” or ”woe me”) ceremony held in the Plaza Consistorial. Thousands gather to sing a sad farewell song expressing sadness that the festival has ended.