EasyJet has cancelled flights from Bristol Airport today (Friday 4 July) due to an air traffic control strike in France.

Currently three easyJet departing flights are cancelled and one Ryanair flight is delayed. It comes as hundreds of flights have been disrupted due to an air traffic control strike in France.

Thousands of passengers face being stranded today as the strike moves into its second day. Workers in France are striking, meaning hundreds of flights are cancelled in the country and planes which fly over France are also being grounded or diverted.

EasyJet, Ryanair, HOP! and Air France cancelled around 500 flights on Thursday at the start of the action, taking place on June 3 and Friday, June 4. The French Civil Aviation Authority (DGAC) has asked for a reduction in airport capacity across the country, meaning airlines will have to cancel flights. It comes on the eve of the school summer holidays in France, when air traffic peaks. These dates are some of the busiest of the year, according to DGAC, as many head off on their summer break.

Though the walkout will continue on Friday, only one of the two unions is taking part, meaning less disruption. The strikes could also impact ‘overflights’ or those which travel through French airspace. This may mean aircraft have to be rerouted around France, leading to delays. Flights to and from Belgium, Portugal, Spain and Morocco have been among the worst affected during previous ATC actions in France.

The easyJet flights cancelled at Bristol Airport today are:

11:10 easyJet flight to Nice

13:45 easyJet flight to Paris CDG

19:30 easyJet flight to Paris CDG