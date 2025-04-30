Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

At least five people have died since an unprecedented blackout hit Spain and Portugal.

A married couple and their son were found dead on Monday (28 April) at their home in Taboadela, a town of less than 1,500 in Galicia, northeast Spain. The father, 81, who required a respirator, his wife, 77, and their disabled son, 56, are believed to have died of carbon monoxide poisoning after a domestic generator or a fuel appliance malfunctioned.

A spokesperson said the family was tragically discovered inside their home this morning in the village of Taboadela. Forensic officers believe carbon monoxide poisoning is the most likely explanation - and think it could have come from a malfunctioned generator.

At least five people have died since an unprecedented blackout hit Spain and Portugal. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Many families were forced to use generators to power their homes as the national gird supply was downed for hours. Catalonian firefighters have been called out at least nine times to carbon monoxide emergencies since the chaos began.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said the European grid experienced a ‘strong oscillation’, but said the cause is still being determined. The blackout saw thousands of train passengers stranded and left millions of people without phone and internet coverage and access to cash from ATMs across the Iberian Peninsula.

In Valencia, a 46-year-old woman died after her oxygen machine failed and she was deprived of the life-sustaining supply. Police officers attempted CPR for 29 minutes until medics arrived, but the woman sadly could not be resuscitated. And in Madrid, a woman was killed in a fire that police believe could have been caused by a candle.

The woman was in the room next door to where the flames took hold, but it was quickly consumed by a thick cloud of smoke. Smoke rose up through the building, endangering other apartments and residents - some of whom needed to be rescued. Local media reported the inside of her flat had been totally burned out.