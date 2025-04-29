Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A power outage has hit Manchester city centre causing travel chaos.

A power outage is affecting trams across Manchester today (Tuesday 29 April) in a major incident. All trams services in the city centre have been suspended, with the Ashton line fully shut. Several city centre Metrolink stops are out of action.

It follows an issue at Deansgate-Castlefield at around 10.15am. Several routes are terminating at different locations to normal. Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) is promising to restore services 'as a matter of urgency' but has warned the issue is set to last well into the afternoon.

A power outage has hit Manchester city centre causing travel chaos. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

It says there have been issues with loss of power and damage to a pantograph since 10.15am today (April 29). Ian Davies, TfGM’s Interim Director for Metrolink, said: “Due to a loss of power we are currently unable to run tram services across the city centre and other parts of the network.

“We are investigating this as a matter of urgency, with operator staff on site and across the network and apologise for the inconvenience this is causing. Given the nature of the incident we expect this could last for some time and potentially affect peoples’ journey home from school and work later.

“We will of course keep customers updated throughout the day and I’d encourage customers to check the Bee Network app, website and social channels for the latest information and advice.”

What services are affected?

All city centre Metrolink stops are closed in the city centre except for Victoria.

The Ashton line has also been suspended entirely.

Services from south of the city are terminating in Firswood or Old Trafford, with trams from the north ending at Victoria.

Eccles services will terminate at MediaCityUK and Trafford Park services end at Wharfside.

Passengers are advised to travel by bus instead, with Metrolink tickets accepted on all Bee Network buses.