This is the moment a social media moron posing in front of a museum's priceless Medici masterpiece stumbles as he tries to pull a pose and puts his hand through the canvas.

CCTV video footage from Italy's Uffizi Gallery in Florence on June 21 shows the tourist as he lumbers up to the 1712 Baroque treasure.

Portrait of Ferdinando de Medici Grand Prince of Tuscany was painted by Anton Domenico Gabbiani at the height of his career as a Medici family court artist.

Footage of the disaster shows the tourist trying to ape the stylised pose of the prince in the picture as he stands in front of it for a photograph. But as he clowns around for the camera, he apparently loses his balance and falls back into the unprotected canvas, causing it to rip.

A different portrait of Ferdinando de' Medici, Grand Prince of Tuscany and right, damage to the canvas at the Uffizi in Florence, Italy, June 21, 2025 | Newsflash/NX

After tearing the masterpiece, he stands back up sharply and puts his hands behind his back as if he is studying the portrait as the clip ends.

Photos of the damage show a fist-sized hole in the canvas, now withdrawn from public view and undergoing painstaking repairs.

Furious museum officials reported the visitor to the police, who are said to be investigating the incident.

Uffizi director Simone Verde later tore the clumsy visitor off a strip.

He said: "Today, a tourist wanting to make a meme in front of a painting, stepping back in a pose like the portrayed Prince of Medici, hit the surface of the work. The problem of visitors who come to museums to make memes or take selfies for social media is rampant. We will set very precise limits, preventing behaviours that are not compatible with the purpose of our institutions and respect for cultural heritage."

