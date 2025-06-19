Larissa Ferrari poses in undated photo. She reported violence against Dimitri Payet @larissaferrarif/Newsflash/NX | @larissaferrarif/Newsflash/NX

Former West Ham star Dimitri Payet is to go on trial for a horrifying catalogue of alleged abuse against a former lover.

Prosecutors in Rio de Janeiro, in Brazil, flipped an earlier decision to archive the case and on June 17 charged the 38-year-old ex Premier League midfielder with abuse.

They say Payet took advantage of his lover Larissa Ferrari's vulnerability to draw her into a relationship that caused her "psychological and emotional harm".

Lawyer Ferrari, 28, has told how the married dad of four first contacted her on Instagram, but their romance turned into a disturbing catalogue of manipulation.

Larissa Ferrari reported violence against Dimitri Payet | @larissaferrarif/Newsflash/NX

The mum-of-two accused him of "physical, moral, psychological and sexual violence" during an intense seven-month affair which ended three months ago, in March.

She said former French international Payet forced her to film degrading videos and even staged a fake wedding, making her wear a ring to “prove her love”. Ferrari told the police that the football star made her drink her own urine and water from the lavatory and lick the floor.

Prosecutors say Payet caused emotional damage to Ferrari with "attitudes, insulting and degrading expressions, in addition to humiliation, manipulation and ridicule."

The star is accused of manipulating, humiliating and making Ferrari hide their affair, taking advantage of her psychological frailty. In the case against the player, prosecutors demand his conviction and payment of moral damages, plus all of Ferrari's medical expenses for psychological treatment.

Payet, however, denies any wrongdoing and said grim photographs of bruising on Ferrari's body had been caused by a sex session on hard wooden furniture.

His lawyer Sheila Lustoza said she was "surprised" by the revived charges but said the trial would "recognise my client's innocence."

Ferrari's legal team celebrated the upcoming trial, due to come to court later this year.

They said in a statement: "This demonstrates that the authorities are attentive to the seriousness of the facts and willing to ensure that conduct harmful to the dignity of women does not go unpunished, regardless of the public projection of the accused.”

Payet has four children with his wife of nearly 20 years, Ludivine, who remained in France after he joined Vasco da Gama in Rio de Janeiro in 2023.

Before that, he had six and a half years with Marseille, joining the French side for £25m following a successful 18-month run with West Ham. His latest club Vasco ripped up his two-year contract early this month, leaving Payet without a side.

Larissa Ferrari and Dimitri Payet | Newsflash/NX

They wrote on social media: "Vasco da Gama announces that, in a friendly manner, it has reached an agreement to terminate the contract with midfielder Dimitri Payet early. The club thanks the athlete for the professionalism, dedication and respect demonstrated throughout his time at Sao Januario, and wishes him success in his next challenges."

