This is the bizarre moment a beauty influencer chooses to show off her bumpers moments after crawling from the wreckage of her overturned car.

Brazilian blogger Kayla Gabrielle, 24, was T-boned when another vehicle raced through a red light straight into the side of her Peugeot in Maringa, in the Brazilian state of Parana, on June 15.

CCTV footage shows the impact was so violent that her white hatchback flipped onto its roof, causing her pet pooch Judith to fly out of the open window.

But while others might be worried about their dad's car being destroyed, Kayla apparently could not wait to post the photo op on social media. Posing behind her car's rear end, she turned at the perfect angle to show off her own curvy bodywork in skin-tight leggings to maximum effect while flashing a peace sign.

The driver who hit Kayla's car and his young son also escaped uninjured, reports local media.

She admitted later: "I took all of this for entertainment. Anyone who knows me knows that I'm very silly. Of course, at the time I was desperate, but thank goodness, we all came out unharmed."

Kayla added: "The car is insured, I wasn't the one who crashed it. I think that would be a huge weight on my shoulders if I had caused the accident. But, since we came out unharmed, I thought, 'I have to laugh so I won't cry about the bad luck'. That's when I had the idea of ​​taking the photo."

