This footage shows panicked plane passengers using bottled water to put out a blaze that was caused by a power bank's battery that suddenly caught fire mid-flight.

Shanghai Airlines flight FM9449 from Zhoushan to Jieyang in China was disrupted when the cabin quickly filled with smoke after a power bank containing lithium batteries began smouldering and giving off smoke on 13th June.

One passenger named as Mr Wang said that the flight was about land when the power bank suddenly malfunctioned while a passenger was using it to charge their phone.

Flight attendants and passengers quickly intervened, with the footage showing fliers passing bottles of mineral water along the plane so the fire could be put out.

It reportedly took between three to five minutes to put out the blaze, with no injuries reported.

The flight was able to land without incident. Mr Wang later said he felt as though he had narrowly escaped a disaster and was left quite shaken. The make and model of the power bank are currently unclear.

Story: NewsX