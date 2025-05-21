A former Ukrainian politician has been shot dead in Spain.

Other sources have identified the man as Mr Portnov, who is thought to have been taking his children to school. He was a senior aide to the former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, who was in power from 2010 to 2014, when he fled after the Euromaidan revolution. This was an uprising aimed at making Yanukovych sign an agreement with the EU, to which he had previously agreed - but had stalled on, possibly because of Russian pressure.