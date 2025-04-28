Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Vladimir Putin has said that during the celebrations of the anniversary of its victory over Nazi Germany in the Second World War the country will carry out a three-day ceasefire in Ukraine.

The Kremlin said the truce will start at midnight on May 8 (9pm on May 7 GMT) and last until the end of May 10. The Kremlin said Mr Putin ordered the full cessation of hostilities on “humanitarian grounds” to mark the May 9 holiday celebrating the defeat of Nazi Germany.

Up until now, the Russian president had refused to accept a complete unconditional ceasefire, linking it to a halt in Western arms supplies to Ukraine and Ukraine’s mobilisation effort.

Just before the ceasefire announcement, Ukraine and Russia targeted each other with long-range strikes. The Russian Defence Ministry said its forces downed 119 Ukrainian drones overnight, most of them over Russia’s Bryansk border region.

In Ukraine, air raid sirens rang out across the country on Monday morning. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the annual congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (Maxim Shemetov/Pool Photo via AP)

The outcome of a push by the Trump administration to swiftly end the fighting remains unclear, clouded by conflicting claims and doubts about how far each side might be willing to compromise amid deep hostility and mistrust. The clock is ticking on Washington’s engagement in efforts to resolve Europe’s biggest conflict since the Second World War that has cost tens of thousands of lives.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Sunday that this week will be “very critical”. The US needs to “make a determination about whether this is an endeavour that we want to continue to be involved in”, he said on NBC’s Meet The Press.

American military aid has been crucial for Ukraine’s war effort, and further help could be at risk if the Trump administration walks away from attempts to end the war. Mr Trump said at the weekend that he harbours doubts about Mr Putin’s sincerity in pursuing a deal, because Russian forces have continued to strike civilian areas of Ukraine with cruise and ballistic missiles while the talks have proceeded. But on Friday, Mr Trump described a brokered settlement on the war as “close”.

Western European officials have accused the Kremlin of dragging its feet on peace talks so that Russian forces, which are bigger than Ukraine’s and have battlefield momentum, can capture more Ukrainian land. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed the war in a phone call with Mr Rubio on Sunday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The two diplomats focused on “consolidating the emerging prerequisites for starting negotiations”, a statement said, without offering further details. Russia has effectively rejected a US proposal for an immediate and full 30-day halt in the fighting by imposing far-reaching conditions. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine has accepted it.

A French diplomatic official said at the weekend that Mr Trump, Mr Zelensky and French President Emmanuel Macron had agreed “to pursue in the coming days the work of convergence” to obtain “a solid ceasefire”. The diplomat said a truce is a “prior condition for a peace negotiation that respects the interest of Ukraine and the Europeans”.

Ukraine, meanwhile, has baulked at the possibility of surrendering land to Russia in return for peace, which Washington has indicated could be necessary. A key point of leverage for Ukraine could be a deal with Washington that grants access to Ukraine’s critical mineral wealth.

Ukraine and the United States have made progress on a mineral agreement, with both sides agreeing that American aid provided so far to Kyiv will not be taken into account under the terms of the deal, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Sunday.

“We have good progress,” he said after talks with US Treasury Under Secretary Scott Bessent in Washington. “The main thing is that we clearly defined our red lines: The agreement must comply with Ukraine’s Constitution, legislation, and European commitments, and must be ratified by Parliament,” Mr Shmyhal said.

The war that broke out after Russia’s full-scale invasion of its neighbour in February 2022 has developed a significant international dimension, further complicating negotiations.

On Monday, Mr Putin thanked North Korea for sending what the US estimates are thousands of troops to help defeat Ukraine, as well as allegedly supplying artillery ammunition. Iran has also helped Russia in the war, with Shahed drones, and China has sold Russia machinery and microelectronics that Moscow can use to make weapons, Western officials say.

The US and Europe have been Kyiv’s biggest backers.