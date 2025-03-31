Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Donald Trump has said he was "very angry" and "p****d off" after Vladimir Putin criticised the credibility of Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In a phone call with Sky News' US partner network, NBC News, Mr Trump said the Russian president's recent comments, calling for a transitional government to be put in place in Ukraine in a move that could effectively push out Mr Zelenskyy, were "not going in the right direction". He told NBC's Kirsten Welker: "If I feel we're in the midst of a negotiation, you could say that I was very angry, pissed off, when Putin said yesterday that - you know, when Putin started getting into Zelenskyy's credibility, because that's not going in the right direction."

The president said that if Russia is unable to make a deal on "stopping bloodshed in Ukraine" - and Mr Trump felt that Moscow was to blame - then he would put secondary tariffs on "all oil coming out of Russia". He added: "That would be that if you buy oil from Russia, you can't do business in the United States. There will be a 25% tariff on all oil, a 25 to 50-point tariff on all oil”.

Mr Trump said Mr Putin knows he is angry, but added that he has "a very good relationship with him" and "the anger dissipates quickly... if he does the right thing". He said he plans to speak with the Russian president again this week.

When asked if he will seek to stay in the White House for a third term, which is prohibited by the Constitution under the 22nd Amendment, Mr Trump told NBC: "A lot of people want me to do it." He added: "I basically tell them we have a long way to go, you know, it's very early in the administration. I'm focused on the current."

The president said he liked working, and would be interested in staying in the role for another four years after his second term comes to an end in 2028. He added: "I'm not joking, But I'm not - it is far too early to think about it."

Some users on Reddit have blasted him as a “dictator”. One user wrote: “If he's alive, he's going to try to run again in 2028. He wants to be a dictator. He has repeatedly proven this with his actions and words for years now. Our country made a massive mistake in rewarding him with a second term.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another said: “Crazy stuff. Yet people have been telling me for months now that he's not a dictator, and that I'm overreacting when I say he is.”

Others accused him of instigating a “civil war” in America. One wrote on the platform: “He’s literally threatening civil war at this point because he’s defying the constitution, defying Congress and defying judges. So what’s left? What are people to do?”.