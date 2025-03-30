Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Concerns have been raised about the safety of next month’s planned protests against President Donald Trump.

A protest group called Indivisible has organised more than 860 protests across the USA, with other events also taking place in London, Madrid and Zurich on April 5. The protests, which have been named Hands Off, are aimed at President Trump and Tesla/SpaceX owner Elon Musk.

One event description read: “This is a nationwide mobilisation to stop the most brazen power grab in modern history. Trump, Musk, and their billionaire cronies are orchestrating an all-out assault on our government, our economy, and our basic rights - enabled by Congress every step of the way.

“They want to strip America for parts - shuttering Social Security offices, firing essential workers, eliminating consumer protections and gutting Medicaid - all to bankroll their billionaire tax scam.”

The Hands Off protests will take place across the USA on April 5. | Getty Images

The leading protest will be taking place at the Sylvan Theatre near the Washington Monument in Washington, DC - but others are also taking place in New York, Los Angeles, Miami and more.

But with America so fiercely divided over politics nowadays, there are concerns that tensions could spill over into violence, whether that is due to counter-protests or things simply getting out of hand. Americans on social media are naturally split over what might happen at these protests.

One user, @lois_left, said: “Trump has threatened to imprison peaceful protest organisers, falsely declared a national invasion, invoked war powers in time of peace, serially ignored court orders, and sent people to an El Salvador prison without due process, meant to distract from his illegal conduct.”

Meanwhile, @blackhawkce457 sat on the other side of the fence and said: “Liberal activists are gearing up to unleash chaos under the guise of ‘protest.’ Don’t be fooled by their ‘Hands Off’ slogan; this isn’t about justice or freedom.”

Another, @Dar7hSalt, added: “I hear the Hands Off protest is scheduled to launch April 5 and I have to wonder how violent that protest is going to be.”