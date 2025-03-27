Millions of Americans are set to take to the streets to protests against Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

The protest is set to take place on 5 April in several US cities and is named the ‘Hands Off’ movement. The initiative has been dubbed “Hands Off,” spearheaded by the Indivisible movement.

Indivisible is a progressive movement and organisation in the United States initiated in 2016 as a reaction to the election of Donald Trump as President of the United States. The nationwide protests spearheaded by the movement is in response to the cuts promoted by the Trump administration and the Department of Government Efficiency headed by Elon Musk.

On the Hands Off website it reads: “Donald Trump and Elon Musk think this country belongs to them. They're taking everything they can get their hands on, and daring the world to stop them. On Saturday, April 5th, we're taking to the streets nationwide to fight back with a clear message: Hands off!

“This is a nationwide mobilization to stop the most brazen power grab in modern history. Trump, Musk, and their billionaire cronies are orchestrating an all-out assault on our government, our economy, and our basic rights—enabled by Congress every step of the way. They want to strip America for parts—shuttering Social Security offices, firing essential workers, eliminating consumer protections, and gutting Medicaid—all to bankroll their billionaire tax scam.

“They’re handing over our tax dollars, our public services, and our democracy to the ultra-rich. If we don’t fight now, there won’t be anything left to save.”

Users on Facebook have warned those attending the protest to “be careful”. One user wrote: “Please, while I know that these steps you’re taking by protesting - and as loudly as possible!! -are imperative, please be careful!! I wouldn’t put anything past The Trump Administration by way of retaliation for your protests!”.

Another said: “Please don’t let violence break out. Peaceful protests really are more effective.”

The protests will be taking place in several US cities. Listed below are locations where protests will be taking place on 5 April.

Festival Square in Middletown, Orange County, New York

45 N Detroit St Xenia, Ohio

Anderson County Court House in Anderson, South Carolina

Mall Rd, Florence, KY 41042

Cougar Plaza in Pullman, Washington

Sidewalk in front of the Sandusky Mall 4314 Milan Rd, Sandusky, OH 44870

2301 Ludington St, Escanaba, MI 49829-1348, United States

Trinity Park in Plattsburgh, New York

1st Street and US-31, Manistee

Corner of 3rd & Elm, Prineville

Seattle Center in Seattle, Washington

Newcomb Park Wasilla Lake in Wasilla, Alaska

499 Barnstable Rd, Hyannis, MA 02601-2934, United States

101 W Wooster St, Bowling Green, OH 43402, United States

Livonia Ny in Livonia, New York

Seattle Center Fountain in Seattle, Washington

115 N Main Ave, San Antonio, TX 78205, United States

The Temple - Salina Innovation Foundation in Salina, Kansas