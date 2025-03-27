Hands Off protest April 5: Have Donald Trump or Elon Musk made any comments on the nationwide protests in US cities
The initiative has been dubbed “Hands Off,” spearheaded by the Indivisible movement. Indivisible is a progressive movement and organisation in the United States initiated in 2016 as a reaction to the election of Donald Trump as President of the United States.
The nationwide protests spearheaded by the movement is in response to the cuts promoted by the Trump administration and the Department of Government Efficiency headed by Elon Musk. A user on Facebook posted more about what the protest is about, saying: “On April 5, 2025, Americans are hitting the streets — not because of gas prices, not because someone dared to criticize Yellowstone, but because President Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) are gutting democracy with the precision of a butcher in a blackout. The "Hands Off!" movement is a coalition of groups like 50501, Indivisible, and Women's March that finally realized shouting into the void isn’t enough — it’s time to hit the streets.”
Currently, neither Donald Trump nor Elon Musk have specifically discussed the "Hands Off" protest. However, both have responded to protests in general terms.
For example on 11 March Trump, during a White House event with Musk, vowed to label anti-Tesla protesters as "domestic terrorists" and promised harsh consequences for those targeting Tesla, indicating a strong stance against demonstrations that affect Musk’s interests. This was in response to "Tesla Takedown" protests, not "Hands Off" specifically.
Musk, meanwhile, has dismissed critics of his government role on X, such as calling out "false theories", though he hasn’t directly referenced "Hands Off." Listed below are locations where protests will be taking place on 5 April.
- Festival Square in Middletown, Orange County, New York
- 45 N Detroit St Xenia, Ohio
- Anderson County Court House in Anderson, South Carolina
- Mall Rd, Florence, KY 41042
- Cougar Plaza in Pullman, Washington
- Sidewalk in front of the Sandusky Mall 4314 Milan Rd, Sandusky, OH 44870
- 2301 Ludington St, Escanaba, MI 49829-1348, United States
- Trinity Park in Plattsburgh, New York
- 1st Street and US-31, Manistee
- Corner of 3rd & Elm, Prineville
- Seattle Center in Seattle, Washington
- Newcomb Park Wasilla Lake in Wasilla, Alaska
- 499 Barnstable Rd, Hyannis, MA 02601-2934, United States
- 101 W Wooster St, Bowling Green, OH 43402, United States
- Livonia Ny in Livonia, New York
- Seattle Center Fountain in Seattle, Washington
- 115 N Main Ave, San Antonio, TX 78205, United States
- The Temple - Salina Innovation Foundation in Salina, Kansas
