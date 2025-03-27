A "Hands Off" protest is scheduled for 5 April against Donald Trump and Elon Musk, taking place in several US cities.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The initiative has been dubbed “Hands Off,” spearheaded by the Indivisible movement. Indivisible is a progressive movement and organisation in the United States initiated in 2016 as a reaction to the election of Donald Trump as President of the United States.

The nationwide protests spearheaded by the movement is in response to the cuts promoted by the Trump administration and the Department of Government Efficiency headed by Elon Musk. A user on Facebook posted more about what the protest is about, saying: “On April 5, 2025, Americans are hitting the streets — not because of gas prices, not because someone dared to criticize Yellowstone, but because President Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) are gutting democracy with the precision of a butcher in a blackout. The "Hands Off!" movement is a coalition of groups like 50501, Indivisible, and Women's March that finally realized shouting into the void isn’t enough — it’s time to hit the streets.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A "Hands Off" protest is scheduled for 5 April against Donald Trump and Elon Musk, taking place in several US cities. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Currently, neither Donald Trump nor Elon Musk have specifically discussed the "Hands Off" protest. However, both have responded to protests in general terms.

For example on 11 March Trump, during a White House event with Musk, vowed to label anti-Tesla protesters as "domestic terrorists" and promised harsh consequences for those targeting Tesla, indicating a strong stance against demonstrations that affect Musk’s interests. This was in response to "Tesla Takedown" protests, not "Hands Off" specifically.

Musk, meanwhile, has dismissed critics of his government role on X, such as calling out "false theories", though he hasn’t directly referenced "Hands Off." Listed below are locations where protests will be taking place on 5 April.

Festival Square in Middletown, Orange County, New York

45 N Detroit St Xenia, Ohio

Anderson County Court House in Anderson, South Carolina

Mall Rd, Florence, KY 41042

Cougar Plaza in Pullman, Washington

Sidewalk in front of the Sandusky Mall 4314 Milan Rd, Sandusky, OH 44870

2301 Ludington St, Escanaba, MI 49829-1348, United States

Trinity Park in Plattsburgh, New York

1st Street and US-31, Manistee

Corner of 3rd & Elm, Prineville

Seattle Center in Seattle, Washington

Newcomb Park Wasilla Lake in Wasilla, Alaska

499 Barnstable Rd, Hyannis, MA 02601-2934, United States

101 W Wooster St, Bowling Green, OH 43402, United States

Livonia Ny in Livonia, New York

Seattle Center Fountain in Seattle, Washington

115 N Main Ave, San Antonio, TX 78205, United States

The Temple - Salina Innovation Foundation in Salina, Kansas